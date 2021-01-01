Lori Loughlin paying two students' university fees after admissions scandal - report

Lori Loughlin is reportedly covering the university costs for two students following her involvement in the college admissions scandal.



The Full House star served almost two months in jail last year for her involvement in the scandal, in which she and husband Mossimo Giannulli paid $500,000 ($360,000) to get their daughters Olivia Jade, 22, and Isabella Rose, 23, into the University of Southern California as members of the rowing team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.



Us Weekly has now revealed that Loughlin has offered two students $250,000 (£181,000) each to go toward tuition and related fees, the same amount she had paid in the scandal. The identities of the students and what universities they are attending has not been revealed.



In addition to her jail sentence, the actress was forced to pay a $150,000 (£109,000) fine and perform 150 hours of community service. Giannulli was sentenced to five months in jail, a $500,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service.



Us Weekly reported that a source close to the 57-year-old actress said she is hoping to be "allowed to move on" from the scandal now that her sentence has been completed, although she feels like there is "stigma attached to her by people who don't want her to have any success."



Loughlin announced her return to acting earlier this year - she will star in the When Hope Calls spin-off When Calls the Heart.