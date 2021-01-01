Matthew Perry set to write memoir about Friends and battle with addiction

Matthew Perry has landed a seven-figure deal to write a memoir about his experience on Friends and his struggles with addiction.

The 52-year-old actor will release the autobiography through Flatiron Books, a division of publishing powerhouse Macmillan, in autumn 2022.

Deadline reported that Perry hopes the book will be "candid" and "self-aware" while letting readers in on behind-the-scenes moments from the beloved comedy and diving into his personal battle with addiction.

"There has been so much written about me by others in the past," the Friends alum said in an interview with People. "I thought it was time people heard it directly from the horse's mouth. In this case, the horse's mouth being me."

Megan Lynch, who is set to edit the memoir, called the actor's story "extraordinary" and celebrated the book's possibility to bring people together.

"We need humor, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something - and Matthew's extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing," she said in a statement to Deadline. "Matthew's book has unrivaled potential to bring people together, which feels especially galvanizing right now, a time of isolation and division."

Perry was in and out of rehab a few times in the late '90s and early 2000s to treat his addiction to alcohol and painkillers.