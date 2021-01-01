Kim Kardashian 'just friends' with Pete Davidson after trip to theme park

Kim Kardashian remains "just friends" with Pete Davidson following their recent outing to a theme park.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the reality TV personality and Saturday Night Live star were seen walking around attractions at Knott's Scary Farm in California on Friday, and in snaps published by editors at People, the pair were snapped screaming and holding hands while on a rollercoaster.

But while the images sparked rumours that Kim, 41, was dating Pete, a source has since insisted to the outlet, "It's just friends hanging out."

The duo was joined by Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her new fiancé Travis Barker for the night out.

The trip to the theme park comes shortly after the brunette beauty kissed The King of Staten Island actor as part of a sketch for her gig as guest host on SNL earlier this month.

Representatives for Kim and Pete, 27, have not yet commented on the photos.

Kim announced plans to divorce estranged husband Kanye West, with whom she shares four children, in February.

Meanwhile, Pete split from Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor in August after a five-month romance.