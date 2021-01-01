Doja Cat dresses up as Powerpuff Girls character for Halloween party

Doja Cat transformed into a character from The Powerpuff Girls for a Halloween party over the weekend.

The Need to Know star turned heads when she stepped out at Darren Dzienciol's CARN*EVIL Halloween Party hosted by Alessandra Ambrosio in Los Angeles on Saturday night dressed as Sara Bellum, the top aid and brains behind the Mayor of Townsville and a loyal ally of The Powerpuff Girls in the popular cartoon show.

For the event, Doja opted for a red suit, black belt, choker necklace, and black platform heels. She topped off the ensemble with a voluminous red wig and slick of crimson lipstick to emulate Miss Bellum's signature look.

Elsewhere, Victoria Justice chose to dress up as a skeleton, complete with heavy black and white make-up on her face, Tyga rocked up in a vampire costume, and Brazilian model Alessandra dazzled in an ice queen-themed look.

But the event wasn't the only star-studded Halloween event to take place this spooky season.

Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas, as well as their friend Olivia De Jonge, chose to dress up as Isabella, Paolo, and Lizzie McGuire from 2003's The Lizzie McGuire Movie for a night out, Riverdale co-stars Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch went as Velma and Daphne from Scooby-Doo for another bash, while Harry Styles chose to dress as Dorothy Gale from The Wizard of Oz for his Harryween fancy dress concert in New York City.