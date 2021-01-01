Donald Glover drops surprise trailer for new season of Atlanta

After a three-year hiatus, Donald Glover has released a cryptic first look at the third season of his hit show, Atlanta.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old multi-hyphenate tweeted a link to the website Gilga with the caption, "happy Halloween."

When fans clicked on the link, it brought up the minute-long trailer, which shows empty rooms, escalators, bike-cluttered bridges, and people sitting in a red-lit room.

Over the footage, a woman chants, "It's after the end of the world, don't you know that yet?" as voices creepily start chanting along with her.

At the end of the trailer, Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles, played by David Tyree Henry, sits at a table wearing a shirt that says "FAKE" as two people face the wall behind him.

Back in April, Glover confirmed that the season had begun filming after he shared a photo of the cast to his Instagram page.

And FX executive John Landgraf revealed in August that the show will make a comeback in "early 2022" and revealed it was largely shot in Europe.

"We haven't locked down the scheduling for Season 3 yet as it just finished shooting - it's shot primarily in Europe," he said during the network's TCA presentation. "It's in post-production and it's a lengthy post-production process, and part of that is because they're currently in production of season four in Atlanta. All the scripts for that season have been written, and I absolutely adore the scripts for both seasons."