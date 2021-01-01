Jason Momoa tests positive for Covid-19 following Dune premiere

Jason Momoa has confirmed he's tested positive for Covid-19.



In a video posted on his Instagram Stories over the weekend, the Dune star confirmed reports that he had contracted the virus following the film's London premiere last month.



"I got hit with Covid right after the premiere," the 42-year-old actor said in the video. "There's a lot of people I met in England. Got a lot of aloha from people, and who knows."



"Either way, I'm doing fine," he continued, stating that he is "camped out in his house" but doing "good" so far.



Momoa joked that he and his roommate, professional skateboarder Erik Ellington, were "having a ball" before showing a clip of Ellington riding through the house on a skateboard.



The Sun first reported the news last week, noting that the Aquaman star tested positive after returning to the set of the highly anticipated sequel to the DC Comics franchise, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.



"Jason is fine luckily and is now isolating after getting a positive test," a source said to The Sun. "Everyone is wishing him a speedy recovery and they're looking forward to having him back on set (of Aquaman 2)."