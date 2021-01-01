Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi flaunt matching diamond rings

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster have been gifted matching jewellery.



The reality TV personality took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that her boyfriend Travis Scott had treated her and their three-year-old to stunning diamond rings. Each design features large teardrop and rectangle cut gemstones.



“Daddy got us matching rings,” she captioned the close-up snap of their hands.



But to avoid sparking engagement rumours, Kylie – who is expecting her second child with Travis – made sure to wear her new bling on her index finger.



The post quickly racked up more than six million likes, with many followers commenting on the generous present.



And Kylie’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, seemed to be particularly dazzled by the jewellery.



“Daaaaammmmnnnnnnnnn,” she wrote, adding: “No he did not!!!!!!!!!!!!”