JoJo Siwa confirms split from Kylie Prew

JoJo Siwa has confirmed she and Kylie Prew have broken up.

The singer/dancer sparked speculation that she had parted ways with her girlfriend, who she began dating in January, last month, when she wrote on Instagram that her week had been "one of the hardest in my life" and she felt "overwhelmed/overloaded" in both a professional and personal sense.

The 18-year-old has now confirmed that they have split up but insisted they remain close friends.

"I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up," she told Paris Hilton on her podcast, This Is Paris. "But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday. She just got a new puppy. She's awesome. She's having the time of her life; I'm having the time of my life.

"I'm really lucky that I didn't lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don't have to end... I was very happy that it can be, because that's all I wanted."

The Dance Moms star went on to insist that "nothing bad happened" and it was simply a case of bad timing as she has such a busy schedule, particularly as she is competing on Dancing with the Stars.

"It just is the definition of a cheesy saying of 'Right person, wrong time,' and I hate cheesy sayings, but they're true," she explained. "We're both so young; she's 17, I'm 18, and we are literally best friends. And I would take a bullet for her, and I know she would do the same for me. We just - literally, right person, wrong time."