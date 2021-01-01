Tom Hanks declined Jeff Bezos' offer to go to space

Tom Hanks turned down an offer from Jeff Bezos to join a Blue Origin space flight.



During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 65-year-old Oscar winner addressed rumours that the Amazon founder had offered him a seat on the flight that was offered to actor William Shatner.



"Well, yeah, provided I pay," he replied. "You know, it costs like 28 million bucks or something like that. I'm doing good, Jimmy, I'm doing good. But I ain't paying 28 (million) bucks."



Shatner, 90, took part in a Blue Origin space flight last month, becoming the oldest person to travel to space. Bezos, who is a lifelong Star Trek fan, did not charge the actor for the flight.



Hanks joked that the 12-minute space flight could be "simulated" while they sat in the studio. The actor then bounced around in his chair, acting as if he were in a spacecraft.



"I don't need to spend 28 million bucks to do that," he joked, saying that if the flight were free, he might do it "on occasion just in order to experience the joy of pretending I'm a billionaire."