Dakota Johnson addresses accusations against 'cancelled' former co-stars

Dakota Johnson feels sad "for the loss of great artists" when they become the subject of cancel culture.



In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 32-year-old actress was asked about controversies surrounding her former co-stars Johnny Depp (Black Mass), Armie Hammer (Wounds), and Shia LaBeouf (The Peanut Butter Falcon).



Johnson insisted that she had "never experienced" any bad behaviour "firsthand" from any of the those co-stars, and that the situation was sad for all involved.



"I had an incredible time working with them; I feel sad for the loss of great artists. I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time. I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt. It's just really sad," the Fifty Shades of Grey star continued.



"I do believe that people can change. I want to believe in the power of a human being to change and evolve and get help and help other people. I think there's definitely a major overcorrection happening. But I do believe that there's a way for the pendulum to find the middle."



Johnson also shared her thoughts on the change needed in terms of how studios handle diversity.



"The way that studios have been run up until now, and still now, is behind," she mused. "It is such an antiquated mindset of what movies should be made, who should be in them, how much people should get paid, what equality and diversity look like. Sometimes the old school needs to be moved out for the new school to come in. But, yeah, cancel culture is such a f**king downer. I hate that term."



Depp fell from grace last year when he lost a libel battle against The Sun over being described as a "wife beater", as the judge ruled the domestic violence allegations made by his ex-wife Amber Heard were "substantially true".



Hammer has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women and sexual assault by one, allegations he denies. LaBeouf was sued by his former girlfriend FKA Twigs in December last year for sexual battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress when they were in a relationship. He denied Twigs' allegations and checked into rehab earlier this year.