Tiger King's Joe Exotic diagnosed with 'aggressive cancer'

Tiger King star Joe Exotic is pleading to be released from prison after being diagnosed with "aggressive cancer".

The 58-year-old, who became famous as a result of the 2020 Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, was sentenced to 22 years in prison in January 2020 after being convicted of hiring men to kill his big cat sanctuary nemesis, Carole Baskin, and violating federal wildlife laws.

On Wednesday, Exotic's team posted a handwritten note from the former zoo owner on his Instagram page in which he shared his cancer diagnosis and called on his fans to campaign for his prison release.

"Everyone, It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy's (sic) came back with an aggressive cancer, I am still waiting on the results from (an)other test as well. Right now I dont want anyones pitty (sic) and I'm sure Carole will have her own party over this," the letter reads.

"What I need is the world to be my voice to be released. They have the proof I did not do this and there is no reason for the U.S. attorney to drag this out, so I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones. Say a prayer please, be my voice please. Love everyone, Joe Exotic."

Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, previously hoped to receive a pardon from then-U.S. President Donald Trump before he left the Oval Office in January this year, but this did not come to fruition and he remains behind bars in Fort Worth, Texas.

In July, a federal appeals court ruled that Exotic should have received a shorter sentence for his crimes and ordered for him to be resentenced.