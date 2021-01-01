Dax Shepard admits 'jealousy' impacted early relationship with Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell experienced issues with jealously when they first started dating.



Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, the couple answered a round of rapid-fire questions, including one about the last time they experienced jealousy.



"My wife's incredibly confident, as she should be," the podcaster told Barrymore. "There was a tonne of jealousy at the beginning of the relationship, for pretty good reasons."



The 46-year-old actor then explained that when he met Bell, he had recently come out of an open relationship that had lasted nearly a decade and was recently sober.



"I had been in an open relationship for nine years, I was blacked out a big chunk of my life," he continued. "You know, there were a lot of things for her to be concerned about."



However, as the couple's relationship became more serious, the jealousy dissolved.



"I'd say once we got engaged, some kind of switch for me seemed to change," the Parenthood star insisted. "And I find her to be incredibly not jealous, which is an incredibly hot characteristic in a partner."



Later on, Bell explained how her concerns at the beginning of the relationship fit in with her belief in second chances.



"So, in the beginning it was nerve-wracking dating Dax knowing his history of recovery and he's just this big force, but I was like, no, he's got it inside of him. He's got all this goodness. And I have been proven right! Because no one is as affectionate - I'm not even as affectionate with our girls as he is. And hopefully, they'll grow up healthier and happier and safer," the Frozen star smiled.