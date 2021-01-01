Whitney Port worries she may have 'another unhealthy pregnancy' as she announces baby news

Whitney Port is expecting a baby but is concerned she may have "another unhealthy pregnancy".

On her YouTube channel, the 36-year-old The Hills star tearfully revealed that she is seven weeks along, but is "scared" about the viability of the pregnancy.

"I'm currently seven weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting, and it has been up until yesterday," she shared, sitting alongside her husband Tim Rosenman. "I have been going to the doctor and monitoring it, because of my history with miscarriages. I've had two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy. And everything was looking good up until yesterday."

Port revealed that during a recent doctor's visit, the ultrasound showed the baby's development "was not where it was supposed to be" at this stage in the pregnancy. She said that she needs to get more tests done, but is pessimistic about the outcome, calling it "likely another unhealthy pregnancy."

"It's such a huge part of our lives right now, and it affects everything, physically and mentally and everything that we do," the reality star continued. "The emotions are obviously very complicated. I still feel very, very pregnant, my boobs are very sore and I'm extremely hungry and just very achy, but I obviously don't know what's going on inside my body."

After the video premiered on the platform, the couple, who share a four-year-old son, added an update in the description of the video. They confirmed that "the doctor heard the heartbeat and saw an embryo, to everyone's surprise" but they are still unsure of what will happen next.