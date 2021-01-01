Charlize Theron proud of career longevity

When it comes to her career, Charlize Theron is most proud of its longevity.

The 46-year-old made her professional debut in the 1995 direct-to-video horror film Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest, and over the ensuing 26 years, she has starred in more than 50 films and been nominated for three Oscars, with her winning for Monster in 2004.

When asked what career achievement she feels most proud of, Theron told Elle.com that she's thankful for her staying power in the industry despite the continual stream of new talent.

"I would say… my longevity. For every actor that’s probably the most important thing. I always knew that I really liked this job and I really wanted to try and do it for as long as I possibly could," she shared. "As an actor, your biggest fear is always that with this constant great new turn out of talent that somehow people will forget about you."

At the beginning of her career, the South Africa-born actress was thrilled to simply be able to survive on her acting salaries, and she has no regrets over the projects she's starred in or turned down as all those decisions have resulted in a long-lasting career.

"When I was younger, just the idea of supporting myself, solely from acting without a second job to pay the bills, was such a dream! It’s a tricky thing to achieve in this business," she explained. "I feel proud of the things that I said no to. And I feel proud of the things that I said yes to, it was all in order to build a long career."