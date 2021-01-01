Sarah Jessica Parker slams 'misogynistic chatter' about Sex and the City revival

Sarah Jessica Parker has blasted “misogynistic chatter” about the appearances of key castmembers in the Sex and the City revival.

In an interview for the December 2021 issue of U.S. Vogue magazine, the actress hit back at critics who commented on her grey hair when behind-the-scene photos from the set of And Just Like That..., in which she reprises the role of Carrie Bradshaw, were released earlier this year.

In response, Parker insisted a man would never be subjected to the same remarks.

“There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man. ‘Grey hair, grey hair, grey hair. Does she have grey hair?’” she stated, before gesturing to her longtime friend, TV host Andy Cohen. “I’m sitting with Andy Cohen and he has a full head of grey hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it okay for him? I don’t know what to tell you, people!”

Parker went on to note that she expected some criticism, but was stunned by what people wrote about her looks on social media.

“Everyone has something to say. ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’ It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better,” the 56-year-old continued. “I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop ageing? Disappear?”

And Just Like That..., also featuring Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Nicole Ari Parker, and Sara Ramirez, is set to debut in December.