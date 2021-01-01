Sarah Jessica Parker kept entire Sex and the City wardrobe in storage

Sarah Jessica Parker stowed every single item from Sex and the City in storage.

The actress is reprising the character of Carrie Bradshaw in the upcoming revival, And Just Like That..., and in an interview for the December 2021 issue of U.S. Vogue magazine, hinted fans can expect to see clothing, shoes, and accessories from the original series, which aired from 1998 until 2004.

"I had all of the original stuff in my own storage. Furniture, clothes, everything, packed according to season and episode and scene," she explained. "I kept every single solitary thing."

Among the pieces Parker kept include the white denim shorts she donned for an episode in season three, and the Dolce & Gabbana briefs she sported during a memorable episode the following season.

And she made sure to keep all of Carrie's signature Manolo Blahnik stilettos in perfect condition.

"Here are the Hangisis (Mr) Big (Chris Noth) gave Carrie when he proposed; the sandals Aidan's dog chewed on; the black pumps she wore to the Vogue fashion closet," she gestured, before hinting at a major theme of the new show. "One of the questions that's going to come up in And Just Like That... will be, 'What is it about a place like this that you need to hold on to for all these years? Why can't you just let it go?'"

And Just Like That..., also featuring Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Nicole Ari Parker, and Sara Ramirez, is set to debut in December.