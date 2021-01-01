Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal seemingly confirm dating rumours

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal have seemingly confirmed rumours that they are dating.



On Saturday, the Normal People star, 25, and Bridgers, 27, walked the red carpet together at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) for its 2021 gala, hosted by Gucci. At one point, the Punisher hitmaker rested her head on Mescal's shoulder and smiled at the cameras before them.



Later on during the event, Bridgers tweeted about the Irish actor, teasing him for forgetting the name for thousand island dressing, joking, "Paul thinks thousand island is called hundred years sauce."



The couple first sparked romance rumours last year after the Grammy nominee referred to the actor as a "cute boy" in an interview with NME. Bridgers shared that she noticed that he followed her on Instagram, which she said made her get "a little pitter-patter" in her heart.



"Finished Normal People and now I'm sad and horny oh wait," the singer later tweeted, to which Mescal responded, "I'm officially dead." Bridgers then replied, "nooo don't die your (sic) so talented aha."



After the back and forth, NME reported that the Kyoto hitmaker sent her album to the actor before interviewing him on Instagram Live.