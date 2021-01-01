Vin Diesel asks Dwayne Johnson to return for Fast and Furious 10

Vin Diesel hopes to end his feud with Dwayne Johnson so the actor will return for the tenth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise.



In an impassioned Instagram post, the 54-year-old shared a still of him and Johnson from the franchise and asked the actor to reprise his character Luke Hobbs as he has a "very important" role to play in the tenth iteration of the action series.



"My little brother Dwayne... the time has come," the actor wrote. "I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. (Paul Walker) I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can't be played by no other."



The feud between the two actors has been ongoing since 2016, when Johnson called out an unnamed co-star about their on-set behaviour on social media.



While promoting F9 in June, Diesel explained that their feud began because he took a "tough love" approach with Johnson to get his performance to "where it needed to be", and Johnson responded the following month in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.



"I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I'll leave it at that," Johnson said of Diesel's comment. "And that I've wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me."



The actor made his debut as Luke Hobbs in 2011's Fast Five and reprised the role in the sixth, seventh, and eighth instalments before making his 2019 spin-off movie Hobbs & Shaw with Jason Statham.



The main Fast and Furious franchise is set to conclude with the 11th instalment.