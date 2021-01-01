Caitlyn Jenner wishes relationship with ex-wife Kris Jenner was 'better'

Caitlyn Jenner wishes she had a closer relationship with her ex-wife Kris Jenner.



The former Olympic athlete separated from the reality TV star, the mother of her children Kylie and Kendall Jenner, after 22 years of marriage in 2013, with their divorce coming into effect in March 2015, shortly before she came out as a transgender woman.



Caitlyn created a rift in the family for a period of time due to her 2017 book, The Secrets of My Life, and during Monday's episode of Australian reality show Big Brother VIP, she admitted she isn't as close with Kris as she'd like to be.



"From my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be," Caitlyn said in a clip obtained by the Daily Mail. "I don't have any hard feelings towards her. We did a great job and this and that. Yeah, I wish it was closer, but it's not."



After she was asked if Kris had "misgivings" about her, Caitlyn replied, "I think that's an understatement."



She continued, "I mean, our relationship is okay. But it's not - I think it could be better, just because of the kids. That's always the way when you have that. It's all about how the mother and father get along together. Is it easy, is it good when they see each other? Is there any tension?"



Kris and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan took issue with a number of claims in Caitlyn's book, including the allegation that the matriarch knew more about Caitlyn's gender dysphoria than she says she did.



When asked about the nature of the relationship with her ex earlier this year, Kris told WSJ. Magazine's The One that it was "very respectful."