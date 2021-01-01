Dean Stockwell dies aged 85

Quantum Leap actor Dean Stockwell has died at the age of 85.



The actor, whose career in film and TV spanned more than 70 years, passed away on 7 November. A representative for the family confirmed to Deadline that he died peacefully at home of natural causes.



One of his best-known performances was in the sci-fi series Quantum Leap, which ran from 1989 to 1993. Stockwell landed four Emmy nominations and won a Golden Globe for his supporting role as Admiral Al Calavicci opposite Scott Bakula as Sam Beckett.



He returned to the sci-fi genre years later, with appearances on Star Trek: Enterprise and Stargate SG-1 and a recurring role as Brother John Cavil in Battlestar Galactica.



In movies, Stockwell appeared as a child star in films such as Anchors Aweigh, Kim, and Gentleman’s Agreement. As an adult, his credits include Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Paris, Texas, Blue Velvet, Dune, and The Rainmaker.



He was nominated for a Golden Globe for 1960's Sons and Lovers, and an Academy Award for 1988's Married to the Mob.



Stockwell retired from acting in 2015 after suffering a stroke and went on to pursue an art career.