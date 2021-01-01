Shailene Woodley defends Aaron Rodgers amid Covid-19 vaccine controversy

Shailene Woodley has defended fiancé Aaron Rodgers amid claims he violated the National Football League's Covid-19 protocols.

The sportsman hit headlines after he was allegedly spotted in Los Angeles earlier this month, shortly after he tested positive for the coronavirus and was asked to quarantine at home for at least 10 days, as per the league's Covid-19 protocols.

However, Big Little Lies actress Shailene took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to slam claims that Aaron had broken the rules, and insisted the photos circulating in tabloids were not of the 37-year-old.

"Literally, y'all need to calm the f**k down. This is straight-up HILARIOUS," she wrote alongside an image of "Aaron", adding that some publications were trying to "disparage" the quarterback by "finding random f**king men on the streets of L.A. and saying it's him".

In addition, Shailene revealed she felt sorry for the random men who had been wrongly identified.

"I know Aaron's body very well. First off, his feet, ahem and no offense to this rando dude, are a LOT bigger," the 29-year-old declared. "Also, for those of us who know Aaron beyond the worlds of obsessed sport and s**tty media ...it's no secret he has the hairiest hands on the f**king planet. This oblivious homie, clearly, does not. (Go ahead, zoom in)."

Aaron had originally hit headlines after claiming to be "immunised" against Covid-19, when in fact, he had received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor.

Speaking about the controversy during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, the football player insisted he was at home in Green Bay.