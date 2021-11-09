Lady Gaga: Patrizia Reggiani isn't a 'sexy gold digger'

Lady Gaga thinks it is wrong to describe her 'House of Gucci' character as a "sexy gold digger".

The 35-year-old star plays Patrizia Reggiani – who was convicted for hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) – in Sir Ridley Scott's new movie and feels that there her alter ego desired more than money as she killed her former partner.

Speaking at the UK premiere of 'House of Gucci' at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on Tuesday night (09.11.21), Gaga said: "Anybody who thinks Patrizia was a sexy gold digger, they're wrong. I believe that she went through a lot.

"What I would say with this character is when she married him, his father had turned his back on him and he had no part of Gucci and when she killed him they were divorced."

Gaga also explained that the movie taught her that she could go "beyond her limits" to reflect the suffering that Patrizia went through.

The 'Rain On Me' hitmaker said: "I really learned that even when I have limits, I can push beyond them. I think that's what it means to understand a woman who was pushed beyond her limits."

Gaga previously starred alongside Bradley Cooper in the 2018 adaptation of 'A Star Is Born' but revealed that she was a lot less nervous about acting in this project.

She said: "I was less scared this time compared to before."

Gaga was hailed as a "rule breaker" by co-star Jared Leto, who plays Paulo Gucci in the flick.

The 49-year-old actor said: "She's fantastic. She's a risk taker and rule breaker and I really appreciated working with her."