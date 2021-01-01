Emily Ratajkowski praises Pete Davidson's modelling skills

Emily Ratajkowski has praised Pete Davidson's modelling chops after co-starring with him and Adwoa Aboah in Moose Knuckles' fall 2021 campaign.

During an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the My Body author defended the Saturday Night Live star's ability to model after he appeared on the show and mocked his efforts.

"He got into character in a real way," Ratajkowski said of the campaign, which was shot by renowned photographer David LaChapelle. Meyers joked that he was sceptical of Davidson's ability to pose for a fashion shoot, especially after the comedian described his experience as "not giving (LaChapelle) what he needed" until he was told to act "like a fish".

However, Ratajkowski said "as a model" herself, she was "impressed" by The King of Staten Island actor's natural ability.

"He's got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive," the 30-year-old smiled. "I mean, he seems super charming. He's vulnerable, he's lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good! Good relationship with his mother. We love it."

In September, the comedian told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that he was nervous to do "modelling stuff" but the decision to appear alongside Ratajkowski was "easy".

"I'm a fan of Moose Knuckles, and when they reached out, I was like, 'Oh, really? Oh s**t.' I had a great time," the 27-year-old recalled. "I'm friendly with Emily Ratajkowski and I know her husband really well. I'm like nervous to do modelling stuff, and I don't ever look at myself that way, but when I found out she was doing it and felt, 'Oh, that will be fun and I'll get to hang,' it's an easy decision to make."