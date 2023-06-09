Transformers: Rise of the Beasts delayed by a year

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' has been delayed by a year.

Paramount have confirmed the upcoming prequel will now be released on 9 June, 2023, having previously been scheduled for 24 June, 2022, and as a result of it's shift, the currently-untitled next 'Star Wars' film has lost it's June 2023 slot and will now open on 22 December, 2023.

At present, the 'Transformers' film will now go head-to-head on release day with an untitled Sony/Marvel blockbuster, and 'Star Trek' will open at the same time as Disney's 'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron'.

ed its upcoming “Transformers” and “Star Trek” films have been delayed.

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' will be set in 1994 and takes place in New York and Machu Pichu, even though the central characters are based in Brooklyn.

The motion picture will be directed by Steven Caple Jr and produced by Lorenzo Di Bonaventura. Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback are to feature in starring roles, and Ron Perlman will voice Optimus Primal, having previously done so in animated series 'Transformers: Power of the Primes'.

The movie will see clashes between different tribes of alien robots. One of the breeds, referenced in the title, is known as Beast Wars.

The story sees the Beast War robots go to war with natural enemies the Predacons, meaning that the Autobots and Maximals must team up to save the world.

Lorenzo recently hinted to fans that there will be "villains you've never seen" in the new flick.

He said: "You're going to see villains you've never seen, Autobots you've never seen, elements we've never done before.

"One of the driving decisions along the way is, 'Have we done that before?' Whether that's an action scene or a character."

Anthony also gave fans a hint of what they can expect from his character, the former military electronics expert Noah.

He said: "He's all about taking care of the people he loves. (He comes) from a lower-income home, so Noah's always hustling.

"The one thing I love about Noah is his tenacity and his heart, and his will to never quit, in spite of all the crazy things life is throwing at him.

"Then, it's amazing to see his journey when we venture out into the world, when the humans meet bots and things start to happen."