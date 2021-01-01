Emily Ratajkowski describes Robin Thicke groping allegation as an example of 'power dynamics'

Emily Ratajkowski has insisted she made her groping allegation against Robin Thicke to give an example of "power dynamics" rather than to have a "gotcha moment".

In her new book, My Body, the 30-year-old model opens up about a range of experiences during her time as an in-demand model. She made headlines last month when an extract from the book, in which she accuses the singer of groping her breasts without consent on the set of the music video for his 2013 single Blurred Lines, was published.

In an interview with Extra, the author was asked whether she believes Thicke should apologise for the alleged incident, to which she replied "he should do whatever he wants".

"I didn't write that essay to have a gotcha moment with him at all, it was because I always talked about that video in one way - (where) I had called my performance in it and my experience on it empowering," she said.

Ratajkowski explained that as she has gotten older, she realised "that's not the whole truth" and there are "other sides" to the experience that she never mentioned before. She said she believes that highlighting her experience on set with Thicke was to "kind of give an example of what I'm talking about, which is about power and power dynamics."

"So much of my life has been this effort to you know, have a voice, and to be a model you are voiceless," she continued. "I think that being able to write these stories is the ultimate act of control."

In the extract, she wrote, "Out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke. He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. (Director Diane Martel's) voice cracked as she yelled out to me, 'Are you okay?'... I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body. I didn't react - not really, not like I should have."

Martel confirmed Ratajkowski's account and added that Thicke apologised at the time. The singer has yet to comment on the claims.