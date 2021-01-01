Zendaya becomes youngest winner of Fashion Icon Award at 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards

Zendaya has made history by becoming the youngest-ever winner of the Fashion Icon Award at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards.



Sporting a Vera Wang crimson two-piece set, comprised of a bandeau top and column skirt, and over 60 carats of Bulgari diamonds, the 25-year-old actress joined a long line of past fashion icon honourees, including Rihanna, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, and Lady Gaga, when she accepted her special prize from Iman at The Pool + The Grill in New York’s landmark Seagram Building on Wednesday.



The Queen's Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy was another of the night's honourees, with her receiving the inaugural Face of the Year Award from Cara Delevingne while wearing a purple Oscar de la Renta blazer mini dress with leopard print veiled hat and gloves.



In the competitive categories, Christopher John Rogers was named American Womenswear Designer of the Year for his namesake label, while Demna Gvasalia was awarded International Women's Designer of the Year for his work as creative director of Balenciaga.



The ceremony was hosted by Emily Blunt and other guests included Aubrey Plaza, Dove Cameron, and Zazie Beetz.







The full list of winners is as follows:







American Womenswear Designer of the Year – Christopher John Rogers for Christopher John Rogers



American Menswear Designer of the Year – Emily Adams Bode for Bode



American Accessories Designer of the Year – Telfar Clemens for Telfar



American Emerging Designer of the Year – Edvin Thompson for Theophilio



International Women's Designer of the Year – Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga



International Men's Designer of the Year – Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner



Fashion Icon – Zendaya



Face of the Year – Anya Taylor-Joy



Positive Social Influence Award – Model Alliance



Founder's Award in honour of Eleanor Lambert – Aurora James for the 15 Percent Pledge



Environmental Sustainability Award – Patagonia



Media Award in honour of Eugenia Sheppard – Nina Garcia



Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award – Dapper Dan



Board of Directors' Tribute – Yeohlee Teng.