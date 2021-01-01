Sylvester Stallone 'almost died' making Rocky IV fight scene

Sylvester Stallone has recalled how he "almost died" making a fight scene for Rocky IV.



In a new documentary titled The Making of Rocky vs. Drago, Stallone described being flown to an intensive care unit after filming with Dolph Lundgren for the 1985 sports drama.



Specifically, the 75-year-old actor recalled shooting his first sequence with Lundgren, who played his main competitor, Ivan Drago.



"The first thing we shot (was) my entrance, his entrance and the introductions and then I got really injured during the fight and I had to be flown into intensive care to California from Canada," Stallone recalled.



Soon after, he encouraged the actor, who is a 4th Dan black belt in Kyokushin karate, to portray his "dominance" over his character in the scene.



"Well, he pulverised me," the Oscar nominee continued. "And I didn't feel it in the moment but later that night my heart started to swell. My blood pressure went up to 260 and I was going to be talking to angels, next thing I know I'm on this emergency, low-altitude flight. I'm in intensive care surrounded by nuns and then after that, I had to go back and finish the fight."



For his injuries, Stallone stayed in the hospital for four days to recover before returning to set.



Despite the outcome, he insisted the near-fatal punch is what is in the final cut of the film because, "How could you take that out?"