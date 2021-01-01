Matthew McConaughey clarifies stance on Covid-19 vaccine mandate for children

Matthew McConaughey has clarified his comments about children getting the Covid-19 vaccine.



On Tuesday, the Dallas Buyers Club actor said at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit that he wouldn't mandate the vaccine "for kids just yet" and he wasn't planning to vaccinate his children "right now".



The Oscar winner took to his Instagram Stories to clarify his remarks on Wednesday, insisting that he was referring to the recent announcement in the U.S. that kids aged between five and 11 could get the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.



"When asked my opinion on the subject of children and vaccination mandates I stated, 'I couldn't mandate it for kids just yet.' What was not clear is that I was referring specifically to the 5-11 year old mandate," he wrote. "What is NOT true, and insinuated with the click bait headlines since, is that I am against vaccinating kids at all. This is false. In fact, our eldest 13 year old son Levi is fully vaccinated for Covid 19. I appreciate the ear and clarity, just keep livin (sic)."



McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves are both fully vaccinated. In addition to Levi, they also share daughter Vida, 11, and son Livingston, eight.



During the interview, he said, "I couldn't mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids. I still want to find out more information... We're over here just trying to live as healthy a lifestyle as possible, but I couldn't mandate it for kids just yet."