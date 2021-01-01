Hailey Bieber recalls helping Justin Bieber through 'extremely difficult' sobriety journey

Hailey Bieber has reflected on the "extremely difficult" early days of husband Justin Bieber's sobriety journey.

During an interview for the Victoria's Secret Voices podcast, the model opened up about helping the popstar get sober, as well as the way in which she drew on the experiences of her own family members, including her actor father Stephen Baldwin.

"There's a lot of addiction that runs in my family, not even just my dad, but a lot of other people on that side of my family struggle with a lot of different things," explained Hailey. "My dad was always really open about (his addiction) and I always appreciated that. I was always really, really close to my dad... He was just always extremely open about why being sober was what worked for him and why we needed to be sober and what alcoholic behaviour looks like, and where that comes out."

Hailey went on to describe how the process was exhausting for them both, but she was proud of Justin, 27, for being so vulnerable.

"Looking back on times of drug use and being in some dark spaces and having to kind of go back there was extremely difficult," the 24-year-old continued. "Being like, 'Hey, where are you at with this?' I've had times where I would get nervous, (asking Justin), 'Are you O.K. to do this? Because you did have a time in your life where it was not O.K. for you and it was a dark time for you.' But he has very good self-awareness when it comes to that and is very open about it and that's all I can really ask for."