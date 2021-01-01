Tom Holland applauds Zendaya's success at CFDA Fashion Awards

Tom Holland has applauded Zendaya following her success at the 2021 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards.



On Wednesday night, the Euphoria actress became the youngest-ever winner of the Fashion Icon Award at the annual event.



Following the ceremony, Tom took to Instagram to post a photo of Zendaya on the red carpet, where she was posing in a crimson Vera Wang crimson two-piece set, and also offered a shout-out to the star's longtime stylist, Law Roach.



"Naaa stop it," he wrote. "An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this."



In response, a number of followers commented on Tom's sweet tribute, with one fan writing, "ur becoming a zendaya fanpage," and another noting, "Tom is the leader of the Zendaya fan club at this point and it's adorable."



The Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars have been rumoured to be dating for several years, and in July, were photographed kissing in Los Angeles.



While the pair haven't officially confirmed their relationship status, in a conversation for the November 2021 issue of InStyle magazine, Zendaya gushed over Tom.



"He's a fun time," she smiled. "Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat."