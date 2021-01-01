Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum

Paris Hilton has married her partner Carter Reum.

The reality star and venture capitalist tied the knot at her late grandfather Barron's estate in Bel-Air, California on Thursday, and she confirmed the news on Instagram by sharing a photo of her in her high-neck floral wedding dress and veil, and wrote in the caption, "My forever begins today... (ring emoji) 11/11 (heart emoji) #JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum."

The 40-year-old is yet to show off the full look, but she did reveal that the gown was designed by Oscar de la Renta, as she tagged the fashion house in the snap.

Guests photographed arriving at the nuptials included her parents Kathy and Rick Hilton, her aunt Kyle Richards, stylist Rachel Zoe, singers Bebe Rexha and Paula Abdul, actresses Emma Roberts and Ashley Benson, and Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet.

According to New York Post's Page Six, Paris tapped Alice + Olivia to design custom pink dresses for her bridesmaids - her sister-in-law Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff, her cousins Whitney Davis and Farrah Aldjufrie, and Carter's sister Halle Hammond.

In the last episode of her This is Paris podcast before becoming a wife, Paris shared that was most "nervous" about the first dance as she had "not had a free second" to have more than two dancing lessons.

Appearing on the episode, which was released on Thursday, Carter said, "It is definitely going to be your fairytale wedding. That first kiss and that first hug and as we always say, the electric bolts that are going to shoot between us - I'm going to think about all those memories."

Over three days, the couple will celebrate their union with a carnival at the Santa Monica Pier on Friday and a black-tie event on Saturday. Paris recently revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that over the three-day celebration, she will go through multiple outfit changes.

The ceremony and celebrations are being filmed for the star's 13-part docuseries, Paris In Love, which premiered on Thursday on the NBC streaming service Peacock.

The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in April 2020, and got engaged in February this year.

Paris has discussed that she and Carter have already started picking out baby names and began IVF this year.

The Simple Life star was previously engaged to Jason Shaw from 2002 to 2003, Paris Latsis from 2004 to 2005, and Chris Zylka in 2018.