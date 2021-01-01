Jon M. Chu directing Oh, The Places You'll Go!

Jon M. Chu will direct the adaptation of Dr. Seuss' 'Oh, The Places You'll Go!'.

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' filmmaker has been tapped by Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Warner Bros. to helm the take on the author's final book that is being adapted by Bad Robot Productions.

The movie will be a globetrotting animated musical that follows a young adventurer as they journey through the joys and heartaches of life.

The project marks the first venture into animation for Bad Robot Productions and both J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella will produce for the company.

Insiders say that Bad Robot were keen to get Jon to direct after he worked with the studio on 'Crazy Rich Asians' and had expressed an interest in directing an animated movie.

The book is one of Seuss' most famous works and the powerful themes means the story is read to children both young and old.

Jon is helming the upcoming film adaptation of the musical 'Wicked' and revealed that his work on 'In The Heights' was perfect preparation for the movie.

The 42-year-old director said: "We're in the beginning stages of 'Wicked'. However, I think the philosophy of what musicals mean to me personally now that I have actually made a movie musical... you know, there's a theory about what movie musicals mean to me as being a watcher of movie musicals.

"Now that I've gone through it, what really has hit me is the power of music and why musicals exist in the first place when words aren't sufficient. Nowadays, words really aren't sufficient for what we're going through. So for me, it's finding the truth of each song and working our way inside out of why that exists."