Jennifer Aniston celebrates Paul Rudd's Sexiest Man Alive title

Jennifer Aniston has congratulated her longtime friend Paul Rudd on being crowned People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.



People officials announced earlier this week that the 52-year-old actor was this year's Sexiest Man Alive, and the Friends star took to Instagram to celebrate Rudd's win, claiming she's always considered him the sexiest man alive.



"This makes me so happy. We've ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people's Sexiest Man Alive!" the 52-year-old actress wrote alongside a video from Rudd's cover shoot.



Aniston also posted a still of them snuggling up for their 1998 romantic comedy The Object of My Affection, writing, "You don't age, which is weird, but we still love you."



The two actors have a long history of working together, most recently co-starring in the 2012 comedy Wanderlust. Rudd also appeared on two seasons of Friends as Mike Hannigan, Lisa Kudrow's onscreen love interest.



The actor recently opened up about rewatching the series with his 11-year-old daughter Darby.



"I hadn't really revisited many of those episodes. But now that she's watching it, it's like, 'Oh, I remember this,' and I tell her some story about it," the Ant-Man star told People. "I'm far enough away from some things now that I can allow myself to be a little nostalgic about it. But then she'll just be like, 'Well, you're not Joey (Matt LeBlanc).'"