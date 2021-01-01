Uzo Aduba opens up about secret wedding to Robert Sweeting

Uzo Aduba has offered up more details about her secret wedding to filmmaker Robert Sweeting last year.



The Orange Is the New Black actress, who is notoriously quiet about her private life, surprised fans in September by sharing a selfie of her and Sweeting on their wedding day on Instagram and revealing that they got hitched the year before.



During an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday, the 40-year-old explained that they decided to publicly reveal their marriage news as they were about to celebrate their first anniversary in Tulum, Mexico.



"We were just taking the year to ourselves to enjoy the time and have some quiet time together, and then we were having our anniversary come up," she said.



When asked how she pulled off a wedding in the middle of a pandemic, she replied, "A lot of Amazon and Etsy gets you through... Just quietly and with a small group, of course - our most loved and closest family and friends. It was awesome."



In her original announcement post, Aduba quoted Billy Crystal's line from the 1989 classic romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally..., writing, "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible."



She continued her post by adding, "For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love - I'm so happy my life started last year with you. You're the best thing that ever happened to me."



Aduba and Sweeting reportedly got married during an intimate ceremony in New York, according to People.