Salma Hayek 'made fun' of Lady Gaga's method acting while filming House of Gucci

Lady Gaga has revealed Salma Hayek made fun of her method acting approach when she stayed in character between takes while making House of Gucci.

In Ridley Scott's upcoming drama, the A Star Is Born actress, in her second lead movie role, plays Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani, who hired a hitman to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci in 1995.

Gaga took the method approach to the role and essentially "lived" as Reggiani both on and off camera for a long time, and she revealed that her co-star Hayek made fun of her in between takes during their scenes.

"We were in between takes and Salma was like, 'Oh, this f**king method actor is over here. You know, she's not talking to me right now.' Because I was doing sense memory work next to her, and she was making fun of me while I was sitting there doing it. And I didn't even laugh," Gaga recalled to British Vogue magazine. "When the scene was over, I flipped at her and I said, 'You're ridiculous!' and I started laughing and I kissed her. It was a wonderful set, but I'm very serious when I work."

Hayek, who plays Pina Auriemma, Reggiani's clairvoyant friend, described Gaga's process as "delicious madness" to the publication, and added, "Very few times I have seen that level of passion with an actor. She really committed... It was a fascinating thing. She was magical. A genius."

The singer recently revealed that she "lived" as Reggiani for a year and a half and with an Italian accent for nine months, so she struggled with "unbecoming" the socialite once filming wrapped.

House of Gucci hits cinemas later this month.