Jodie Comer 'terrified' about West End stage debut

Jodie Comer is "terrified" about making her debut on London's West End in a one-woman play next year.



The Killing Eve star is preparing to tread the boards of London's Harold Pinter Theatre in Suzie Miller's one-woman play Prima Facie, in which Comer will play a criminal barrister who defends men accused of rape and then faces the same obstacles as the victims of her clients when she is sexually assaulted.



The Free Guy actress admitted in an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine that she is "terrified" about her stage debut, which begins in April 2022.



"The script was breathtaking and, again, has something very important to say," she shared. "I mean, I'm terrified, I've got a lot of work to do, but I'm so hungry for something new that's going to challenge me and force me out of my comfort zone."



In addition to the theatre, Comer's bucket list also features doing a sci-fi film and working with Titane filmmaker Julia Ducournau.



"I'd love to do some very grounded sci-fi and I really, really want to work with Julia Ducournau," she added. "What I love about her is that she clearly has such a distinct voice and her films are so unexpected."



Comer has already got plenty of projects in the pipeline though - once she's finished the fourth and final season of Killing Eve, she will be reuniting with Ridley Scott on his Napoleon Bonaparte biopic Kitbag, starring Joaquin Phoenix.