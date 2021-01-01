Dan Levy's mother thrilled family conversations no longer revolve around Schitt's Creek

Dan Levy's mother is thrilled family conversations no longer revolve around the sitcom Schitt's Creek.



The comedy series was very much a family affair, with the Happiest Season actor co-creating and co-starring alongside his father Eugene Levy and his sister Sarah Levy appearing as waitress Twyla, and that meant they couldn't resist talking about the show when they were supposed to be off-duty.



The sitcom concluded last year, and Dan admitted to British GQ magazine that his mother Deborah was thrilled to be able to have conversations about something else.



"It brought us professionally much closer," he shared. "But when we were doing the show, so much of the conversation was consumed by it... (my mother) was just really thrilled we were finally talking about other things".



The 38-year-old came up with the "emotional nugget of the show" and started writing lines and moments before bringing the idea to his father and within six months they pitched the series and it got picked up.



He revealed that he and his father had disagreements about the show's tone in the early days and they had to find a compromise.



"In terms of the comedy, the jokes weren't necessarily on the page. It was how a character was going to perform the line that would make it funny," he explained. "How do you convince someone that what's on the page is eventually going to be funny? So, you know, there needs to be a certain amount of jokes on the page for it to read as funny."



He added in "a few more jokes" to please the American Pie star "so his desires and my desires needed to coexist in order to get to the place where we landed."