Taylor Lautner engaged

Taylor Lautner is engaged to longtime girlfriend Taylor Dome.



The Twilight actor took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that he had popped the question to registered nurse Dome, known as Tay, whom he has been dating since 2018.



"Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome You love me unconditionally. You don't put up with my (s**t). You calm me when I'm anxious. You make me laugh way too much," he wrote alongside a photo of Tay showcasing her new diamond ring. "You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can't thank you enough for what you've brought to my life. I love you forever."



In addition, Dome posted a photo of 29-year-old Lautner proposing, with the backdrop featuring vases of red roses and lit candles.



"My absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU," she added.



Following the happy news, a number of Lautner's friends shared congratulatory messages.



"Congrats to forever!!! So happy for you both," commented Giuliana Rancic, while Jason Kennedy added: "Tay and Tay, you found your match, you are perfect for each other and our life is better with both of you in it. Sorry if I asked too many personal questions at the Twilight premieres. I was doing it for @taydome and now she finally has you."