Kim Kardashian pokes fun at her divorces during wedding party speech

Kim Kardashian poked fun at her divorces while giving a speech during a wedding rehearsal dinner on Friday night.

The reality TV star addressed the crowd at a party held the evening before her longtime friends Simon Huck and Phil Riportella tied the knot in Los Angeles on Saturday.

In a clip posted to Instagram Stories by Derek Blasberg, Kim joked that she didn’t know why she had been selected as a speaker at the event.

“I was a little bit confused because I haven’t really figured out this marriage thing myself, so I don’t know what kind of advice…I’m gonna give to you guys tonight,” she joked, with the crowd breaking into a round of applause.

Kim has been married three times. First, to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 until 2004, briefly to sportsman Kris Humphries in 2011, and to rap superstar Kanye West from 2014 until she filed for divorce last February.

“It’s honestly so nice to be here for a gay wedding. I mean, I haven’t been to one since my second wedding,” the 41-year-old laughed, referring to her 72-day union with NBA star Kris.

But after making fun of herself, Kim offered Simon and Phil some tips for how to look great in wedding photos and insisted their marriage would go the distance.

“I know this is going to work. I know real love when I see it,” she gushed.