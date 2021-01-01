Paris Hilton channelled Grace Kelly on 'fairy tale' wedding day

Paris Hilton channelled Grace Kelly for her "fairy tale" wedding last week.

The reality TV personality tied the knot with Carter Reum at the former Bel Air estate of her late grandfather Barron Hilton on Thursday.

Hilton walked down the aisle in a white high-neck gown designed by Oscar de la Renta's Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, with the ensemble reminiscent of the elegant lace dress Kelly wore when she married Prince Rainer III of Monaco in 1956.

"Ever since I was a little girl, I dreamt of my fairy tale wedding. I dreamt of being in a stunning gown that was beautiful, timeless and chic. I dreamt of marrying a man who was my best friend and had the sweetest, kindest heart. I loved Princess Grace Kelly and always thought about how she was so elegant and iconic, and I knew I wanted to be elegant like her when I walked down the aisle," she captioned a photo of her posing in the dress at the venue. "My wedding day felt like pure magic. It was everything I had envisioned in my mind. My incredible @OscarDeLaRenta gown transformed me into the bride I knew I would one day become. It was right out of a storybook. Dreams do come true."

Reum looked handsome in a custom-made navy Ermenegildo Zegna tuxedo.

But Hilton didn't just wear one gown on her big day. She also sported a tulle Galia Lahav ballgown for the first dance, an Oscar de la Renta minidress for the reception, as well as an embellished number with a crystal-studded cape from Pamella Roland for the party.