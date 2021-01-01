Kirsten Dunst open to playing Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man again

Kirsten Dunst has revealed she is open to reprising her role as Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man universe.



After more than a decade since she played Peter Parker's love interest, the 39-year-old actress told Variety that she would be open to reprising her role in upcoming films within the Spider-Man universe.



"I would do it. Why not? That would be fun," Dunst told the publication, adding, "I would never say no to something like that. I'd be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies."



The Emmy nominee starred alongside Tobey Maguire in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy between 2002 and 2007.



After it was announced that Alfred Molina, who played Doc Ock in Spider-Man 2, will appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans speculated that Maguire and Dunst may also make surprise cameos.



Although she is open to embodying the character again, The Power of the Dog star has spoken out in the past about not wanting to be solely remembered for her part in the superhero movies.



In 2019, she hit back at a fan on Twitter who claimed she was "best known for her role as Spiderman's girlfriend."



"I don't really look at Twitter and stuff, I'm not really a social media girl," she told The Talk in 2019. "But I was looking for the show (On Becoming God In Central Florida) and everything. I read it too and I was just like, 'Yeah, that's pretty s**tty.' You know what I mean? I was proud that my fans and everyone rallied around and supported me. It was a very ignorant tweet and it was done probably very carelessly by a man."