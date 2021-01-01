George Clooney recalls 'emotional' moment he and wife Amal decided to have children

George Clooney has opened up about the emotional moment he and his wife Amal Clooney decided to have children.

Speaking on the podcast WTF with Marc Maron, the 60-year-old discussed how he was committed to never getting married before he fell "madly" in love with the human rights lawyer.

"I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different," the actor explained, before telling a story about how the couple attended a party together a year after getting married in 2014.

"We were at a friend's house and they had a kid there which was loud and obnoxious and I was like, 'Holy s**t," he recalled. "We went outside for a walk, and she'd never thought about it, really. So, then she said, 'We are awfully lucky in life.' And I said, 'Yeah, we are lucky we found each other.' She said, 'Seems like that luck should be shared with some other folks.'"

Clooney revealed that after that discussion, the couple decided to try to have children, which he said was "very emotional" as he was previously "comfortable" with never having kids.

Elsewhere, the Ocean's Eleven star remembered how he was "gobsmacked" after finding out his wife was pregnant with twins, with the pair welcoming son Alexander and daughter Ella in 2017.

"I didn't know I'd have twins. There is that moment when you go to the doctor and they pull out this piece of paper which is a sonogram and they go, 'Here' and you go, 'It's a baby boy.' I'm like, 'Baby boy, fantastic,'" he recalled. "And then they said, 'And the other one is the girl,' and I was like, 'Oh s**t.'

"(Amal's) sister has twins and I was gobsmacked because I was kind of up for one. I love it now," Clooney continued. "And thank God they have each other during the pandemic."