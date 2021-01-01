Andrew Garfield denies Spider-Man: No Way Home rumours once again

Andrew Garfield has once again denied rumours that he will appear in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

The 38-year-old actor has been tipped to reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man for the first time in seven years in the upcoming flick – with fellow former Spidey Tobey Maguire also rumoured to be making a comeback – but he has once again insisted that he will not be putting on the Spider-Man costume again.

Speaking on The TODAY Show, Andrew said: "Listen, I'm not in the film. I love Spider-Man, I always have, I was so happy to have played the part. I'm so excited to see what they do with the third one.

"Just like you are, to be honest. That's not the diplomatic answer, I really, really mean it."

The 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' star continued: "I love Tom Holland, I love (director) Jon Watts, I love (producers) Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, and what they've done with those movies and that character.

"It's an important character to me. So I'm just really excited to see what happens in the third one, as you guys are."

Andrew – who played Spider-Man in two movies – has previously insisted that he would not be appearing in the new blockbuster but could understand why fans get excited with the speculation.

He said: "I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I'm a fan as well. You can't help but imagine scenes and moments of 'Oh, my God, how f***ing cool would it be if they did that?'

"But it's important for me to say on the record that this is not something I'm aware I am involved in. But I know I'm not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don't know what's happening. No matter what I say, I'm f*****. It's either going to be really disappointing for people or it's going to be really exciting."