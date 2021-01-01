Miles Teller shuts down anti-vaccine rumours

Miles Teller has denied reports suggesting he's against getting the Covid-19 vaccine.



In September, it was reported that the Whiplash actor had refused to get vaccinated and had tested positive for coronavirus while on the set of his TV miniseries, The Offer, in the summer, temporarily shutting down production.



At the time, his representative said that the reports were "incorrect", and Teller, 34, reiterated this on Monday when he took to Twitter to deny he was anti-vax.



"Hey guys, I don't usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while. The only thing I'm anti is hate," he tweeted.



The reports about Teller's vaccine stance resurfaced on Monday when it was revealed that he had the lead role in Taylor Swift's new music video, I Bet You Think About Me. The promo, directed by Blake Lively, shows Teller as a groom who keeps seeing his ex, played by Swift, on his wedding day to his new partner, played by Teller's real-life wife Keleigh.



At the end of the video's credits, the set's Covid-19 protocols are mentioned in a message, which reads, "A huge thank you to every single person who worked to make this video what it is. Every member of the crew in pre, post and physical production. Every actor. Our COVID safety team. The musicians, writers, producers and technicians who are behind the song. And to all of our families who supported us as we dream impossible things. We thank you."



Teller is still shooting The Offer, which depicts the making of The Godfather and also stars Juno Temple, Matthew Goode and Colin Hanks.