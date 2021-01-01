Kieran Culkin and wife took seven weeks to name newborn son

Kieran Culkin and his wife Jazz Charton took seven weeks to settle on a name for their newborn baby.

Back in August, the couple welcomed son Wilder Wolf, a sibling for their two-year-old daughter Kinsey Sioux.

But during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, Kieran confessed that he and Jazz couldn't agree on a moniker for the infant.

"My wife wanted Wolf. She was fighting hard for Wolf," he shared. "We found it in the hospital the day that he was born and we thought, 'That's great.' But instead of pulling the trigger on it, (we thought), 'Let's torture ourselves for about seven weeks,' disagreeing with names before we come around to the name that we picked."

Kieran went on to explain that because they didn't find out the sex of the baby, they ended up debating names while Jazz was in labour.

"So, she's in bed and we have a dry erase board so we can go over every name we thought of," the 39-year-old remembered. "And we were like 'Let's focus on girl names because we really like these.' We narrowed it down to two girl names that we really liked, and we agreed it was going to be one of those two names if it's a girl, and if it's a boy we're screwed."