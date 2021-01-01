Kristen Stewart calls relationship with Robert Pattinson 'young and stupid'

Kristen Stewart believes she and Robert Pattinson were "young and stupid" when they dated.



During an interview with The New Yorker, the Spencer star was asked about her relationship with her Twilight co-star Pattinson, who she dated on and off between 2009 and 2013.



In auditions for Pattinson's role of Edward Cullen, Stewart said it was clear who "worked" as her character Bella Swan's romantic interest, recalling what attracted her to him from the beginning and saying that she was "literally swooning" at his portrayal.



The 31-year-old actress explained that what made her fall for him off-screen was his "intellectual approach" to the role, which was "combined with 'I don't give a f**k about this, but I'm going to make this sing.' And I was like 'Ugh, same.'"



She added of their relationship, "Whatever, we were young and stupid and, not to say that we made it so much better. But that's what (the film) needed, and that's what anybody playing those parts needed to feel."



Stewart recently announced that she was engaged to Moxie screenwriter Dylan Meyer, who she began dating in 2019.



"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," she told Howard Stern earlier this month. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted, and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."



Pattinson, meanwhile, has been dating English model Suki Waterhouse since 2018.