Kirsten Dunst reveals 'extreme' pay difference between her and Spider-Man co-star Tobey Maguire

Kirsten Dunst has revealed that her and Tobey Maguire had an "extreme" pay gap when they co-starred in the Spider-Man franchise.



In a new interview with The Independent, the 39-year-old actress discussed her pay for the trilogy, which hit theatres between 2002 to 2007.



"The pay disparity between me and Spider-Man was very extreme," she told the publication. "I didn't even think about it. I was just like, 'Oh yeah, Tobey (Maguire) is playing Spider-Man."



The franchise was wildly successful, with the first and the second film both bringing in massive box office takings of $821 million (£610 million) and $789 million (£586 million), respectively.



Dunst said she didn't see much of that money, and in hindsight, recognises the importance of her role as Peter Parker's love interest Mary Jane Watson.



"You know who was on the cover of the second Spider-Man poster?" she joked. "Spider-Man and ME."



The comments come after Dunst told Variety that she was open to reprising her character in future Spider-Man films.



"I would do it. Why not? That would be fun. I would never say no to something like that. I'd be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies," she joked.