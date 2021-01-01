Jennifer Lawrence inhaled fake nose ring 'many times' while filming Don't Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence inhaled her faux nose ring multiple times while filming her upcoming Netflix film Don't Look Up.

To prepare for her role as fictional astronomer Kate Dibiasky, the 31-year-old actress met with a real-life astronomer to figure out who her character was and how she would look. Opting for a red wing to cover her usual blonde locks, Lawrence also wore multiple fake nose rings, which she thought fit her character's "fierce" spirit.

"I spoke to a brilliant astronomer named Amy Mainzer," the Red Sparrow star said in a press release about her experience working on the film. "I was mostly curious about what the world for a female astronomer looks like since they're so outnumbered. That helped shape Kate's personality, how she dresses, how she carries herself."

However, the actress told Vanity Fair that the choice caused a unique wardrobe malfunction.

"We kinda decided that Kate is the type to be fierce and 'notice me, hear me roar, rat-tat-tat' kind of lady," she explained to the publication. "And the nose rings... one just kind of hangs in; one is a magnet. And many, many times I accidentally inhaled said magnet." Lawrence said the accident forced her to "spit out" the magnet in front of her co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio.

The film, which depicts two astronomers attempting to alert the world of an oncoming comet, features a star-studded cast, including Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, and Timothee Chalamet.

Don't Look Up premieres in theatres on 10 December and is available on Netflix from 24 December.