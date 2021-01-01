Olivia Munn wants to avoid feeding ‘false narrative’ about relationship with John Mulaney

Olivia Munn has refused to comment on rumours about her relationship with John Mulaney as she wants to avoid feeding a “false narrative".



In a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, the actress explained how she has handled public criticism since going public with the former Saturday Night Live writer at the beginning of the year.



“It’s definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumours run rampant in one way,” the star told the publication. “They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don’t. There’s no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is.”



The couple went public with its relationship in May, a few days after the Sack Lunch Bunch creator announced his split from Anna Marie Tendler, whom he married in 2014. Munn and Mulaney confirmed they were expecting their first child together in September.



And Munn asserted she chooses to stay silent about rumours regarding her relationship as not to “feed into a narrative that’s just not true” as the public “(ignores) really specific public signs and actions that completely contradict the false narrative. For whatever reason, it’s easier to blame me.”



Elsewhere, the 41-year-old claimed that commenting on speculation may lead to people labelling her “messy” or accusing her of “not telling the truth".



“The only way to win, for me, is to pull back and to not play the game at all,” she added.