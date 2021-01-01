Tom Holland and Zendaya break silence about relationship

Tom Holland and Zendaya have confirmed they "love each other".



The Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars have long been rumoured to be dating and this speculation was seemingly confirmed in July when they were snapped by paparazzi kissing in a car in Los Angeles. The pair have refused to comment on the status of their relationship for months but they finally addressed it in Holland's cover interview for GQ magazine.



"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Holland said. "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy."



"It was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive," Zendaya added. "The equal sentiment (we both share) is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own... I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."



Explaining why he didn't want to talk about their romance before, he said, "It's not a conversation that I can have without her. You know, I respect her too much to say... This isn't my story. It's our story. And we'll talk about what it is when we're ready to talk about it together."



The duo will soon be embarking on a press tour to promote their third Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hits cinemas in December.